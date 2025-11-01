80-year-old found dead after suspected high-speed crash in Ada Township

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 80-year-old driver was found dead after a crash that appeared to only involve his vehicle overnight in Ada Township.

The crash happened sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning before sunrise on Pettis Avenue near Dogwood Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriffs Office. The crashed vehicle was found in the ditch around 12:30 p.m. by a Ken County Parks employee.

The 80-year-old man behind the wheel was dead by the time first responders arrived.

Initial investigation details point to a crash that involved only the man's vehicle. The sheriff's office said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The man, who lived in Ada Township, was not identified in a press release about the crash.

The investigation into what led to the crash remains on-going.

