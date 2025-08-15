15 year old Forest Hills ballet dancer, proves recovery is more than just healing feet

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — At just 15 years old, Brooke Emily Wixom is demonstrating the strength it takes to return to ballet after significant surgeries.

Wixom, a dancer at the Michigan Ballet Academy, started ballet at the age of 4. However, she was devastated when she had to stop dancing due to severe bunions that required surgery on both of her feet.

"It was really hard," Wixom said. "I think seeing my friends like dancing and doing really well and being great, and I was just sitting at home not being able to do anything."

Ericka Goss, the artistic director of the Michigan Ballet Academy, was concerned for Wixom's recovery, as many professional dancers do not return to dance after the same surgery due to the significant changes to their feet.

Wixom's first surgery was in June of 2024, where they reconstruct how the bones are shaped in your foot. Brooke says, "They took bone out and messed with nerves I have on my right foot, a little bit of nerve damage, so I don't have my full feeling back somewhere that it could be permanent for the rest of my life," she said.

Goss says that despite Brooke's surgery, Brooke would still show up to all of their performances in a boot and scooter. Pointing out Brookes' dedication to supporting her friends.

She endured a second surgery a 3 months later on her other foot of and went through physical therapy from November to March, returning to the studio step by step.

"I was super excited. I had been working at home, like strengthening and stretching, but I was super excited to see my teachers and get back," Wixom said.

Despite the complications, Wixom is now back to doing what she loves most.

"Feels a lot better than hanging out my shoes and just quitting," she said.

Wixom has completed physical therapy and, while she still needs to take it easy to get back to where she once was, she is very excited to continue to be able to dance with her friends.

