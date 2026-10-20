EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids city commissioners have decided not to appeal a judge’s ruling that invalidated the city’s 2025 approval of a proposed mixed-use development in Gaslight Village.

For more information about the project, click here.

Watch FOX 17 reporter Cassandra Alonso's latest story on this issue in the video below:

Neighbors weigh in on East Grand Rapids legal battle as development's future takes shape

Last year, neighbors filed a protest petition requiring five votes instead of four to approve the project's concept plan. The city rejected the petition and approved the project in a 4-3 vote.

For past reporting on that vote, click here.

A judge later ruled the petition was valid, throwing out the city’s approval of the project.

City will not appeal ruling

During Monday night’s meeting, neighbors urged city leaders not to spend more taxpayer money fighting the judge’s decision.

“Don’t pickpocket us,” one person said during public comment.

Commissioners unanimously agreed not to appeal the ruling.

Neighbors Jerry Anderson and David Decker, who were part of the group behind the lawsuit, said they welcomed the city’s decision but believe there is still work to be done to rebuild trust between neighbors and city leaders. In the interview, they repeatedly called for the different sides to work together on a future development plan.

“We shouldn’t have to pay out of our own pockets to make the city follow its own laws and to make the city enforce those laws on a developer,” Anderson said.

Residents say lawsuit has cost thousands

Anderson and Decker said the court case alone has cost the group about $80,000. According to Decker and Anderson, the bill will be split between residents, members and supporters of East Grand Rapids Responsible Development. They say there's still thousands left in legal fees.

Anderson, who said he is a retired teacher, described the personal impact of those costs.

“I would sure rather be putting money towards my granddaughters' college funds than towards supporting the development of East Grand Rapids.”

What happens next

In a statement emailed to FOX 17, the city said its decision not to appeal means the court’s ruling will stand and the 2025 approval is no longer in effect. The city said the previous 2004 PUD approval now governs the property.

“Any future proposal would be subject to the City’s development review and approval process and applicable legal requirements,” the city said.

Commissioners have also asked city staff to begin developing a policy or ordinance to establish clearer standards for evaluating protest petitions. The city said no timeframe has been set for presenting a draft.

As far as legal expenses, the city adds, "We are carefully monitoring legal expenses associated with this matter. A final accounting of total costs will be completed once the litigation process concludes.”

Despite the legal battle, Anderson and Decker said they want development to move forward with broad community support

Developer expected to appeal

While the city will not appeal the ruling, the developer has independent appeal rights.

“The developer has told the City and its legal counsel they will be appealing the ruling. The appeal deadline is Oct. 28,” the city said.

FOX 17 reached out to the developer’s team after Monday night’s decision but has not received a response at the time of this reporting.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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