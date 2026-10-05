EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Harvest Festival returns to East Grand Rapids Saturday, bringing food, music and fall activities to Gaslight Village from noon to 6 p.m.

The festival is perfect for families, providing food from local vendors and activities for kids. More than 15 breweries will be pouring, and wine will also be available for adults. Live music performances are scheduled throughout the afternoon.

The event partners with the East Grand Rapids Community Foundation, with proceeds supporting local schools, neighborhoods and nonprofits in the community.

The festival marks the beginning of East Grand Rapids' Hearts of Gold Week. This year's Hearts of Gold campaign supports Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan, which will have a tent at the festival.

Watch the video report below:

Annual Harvest Festival returns to East Grand Rapids

For previous coverage on Hearts of Gold, click here.

For more information about Harvest Festival, click here.

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