EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every fall, the East Grand Rapids community comes together for Hearts of Gold, an annual fundraising effort that supports a different nonprofit each year.

This year, the community is raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan, an organization that provides housing and support for families traveling to the area for their child's medical or mental treatment.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY BELOW:

East Grand Rapids turns annual fundraiser toward families with children receiving treatment

Personal Connection Drives This Year's Choice

Katie Stein, a longtime Hearts of Gold board member and parent who has been involved with the organization for 10 to 12 years, helped choose this year's cause after a personal connection to the organization.

"I do know a lovely child who is very important to me, and her journey, she spent time in the Ronald McDonald House when she was in Sloan Kettering. And so when she was done, her mom sent me a text and said if I was rich, I would give all my money to Ronald McDonald House," Stein said.

Stein said the selection became even more meaningful when she learned about another family she knows whose daughter visits Cleveland Clinic annually and looks forward to staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

"She's so excited to go there. It's like she thinks she's going to Disneyland," Stein said. "So instead of dreading this medical treatment, she wants to go there. She feels celebrated and happy and has fun."

Students and Parents Tour the Facility

Stein recently joined other East Grand Rapids students and parents on a tour of the Ronald McDonald House to learn more about the organization their community will support over the next several weeks.

Salina Bishop, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House West Michigan, explained the organization's mission as "a home away from home" for families traveling for their child's medical care.

"We know that every family's stay is different, but their needs all are the same. They want a place to sleep, they want to make sure they have food to eat, and they want to be close to their child," Bishop said.

The facility provides everything from bedrooms and bathrooms to laundry facilities and meals, all funded through donations and fundraising efforts.

Next Generation Takes the Lead

For many of the students involved, Hearts of Gold is a tradition they've grown up with throughout elementary, middle and high school. I spoke with students Caroline Hegele, Arabella Soule, and Emmalin Cinglie about the effort.

"It's kind of cool to like, see the younger generation getting involved early because then it leads to us being on the board," Hegele said.

Stein said watching students develop over the years has been rewarding.

"The kids that are seniors now, they've been doing this their entire life in East Grand Rapids," she said. "It's ingrained in them at this point that this event will happen. It will be a new organization. They'll learn about something new."

Another student said seeing the organization up close gave new meaning to their fundraising efforts.

"It's super valuable to see that not everyone maybe has the life that you have and to see different perspectives. And I feel like that's something that you remember after visiting places like this or even meeting people," Soule said.

Supporting Families During Difficult Times

Bishop has witnessed firsthand what community support makes possible. She shared the story of one family who stayed at the house for seven months while their baby was in the NICU.

"Her older sister was here with mom and dad, and when they arrived, the little girl was just learning how to scoot across the floor, she was learning how to crawl, then she learned how to cruise around the furniture, and she actually took her first steps in the dining room," Bishop said.

"It really struck me that these families' lives, they continue, and because of the house and because of people supporting us, they're not missing milestones for children," Bishop added.

Bishop said the support means "one less thing that the families have to worry about" during an already difficult time.

Building Community Through Giving

For the students leading this year's effort, the experience reinforced the importance of community support.

"Hearts of Gold kind of reminds all of us that we have each other and that we have such a strong community," Hegele said.

Bishop said seeing young people engage with the mission is particularly meaningful.

"They probably never even knew we existed, but now they do, and they will forever be advocates of the work that we do," she said.

How to Help

The community will continue raising money over the next several weeks, with the final total set to be presented during the Hearts of Gold football game on October 16.

A Food Truck Friday event will be held the day before in Gaslight Village, with participating trucks donating a portion of proceeds to the cause.

People can donate online through Hearts of Gold or the Ronald McDonald House West Michigan website at www.rmhwm.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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