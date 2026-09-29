Ada Township explores new e-device rules amid growing safety concerns

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township is exploring new local rules for e-bikes and e-scooters after neighbors raised safety concerns about unsafe riding. Many concerns surround children riding at unsafe speeds and not yielding to other pedestrians.

Complaints on the Rise

Township Manager Julius Suchy said e-bikes and other electric transportation have become the township's most common resident complaint. The issues are concentrated in two main areas: downtown Ada and the township's trail system.

"The biggest issue is e-bike users that are jumping back and forth from using the road to sidewalks in our downtown," Suchy said in an email. "It makes it hard to know what the e-bike user is going to do, and vehicles and pedestrians have complained about it."

He also noted speed concerns on trails: "There are also serious concerns regarding the speed people on e-bikes are at when passing pedestrians on the trail system and coming very close to hitting them."

Residents Voice Safety Concerns

Devon Schindler, who spends time on Ada's trails, said he's worried about safety.

"You know, it's a formula for disaster. Sooner or later somebody's going to get hurt pretty badly, I'm afraid," Schindler said.

He said riders need to be more careful around pedestrians.

"We need to teach our kids that yeah, you can do your E-bike I suppose, but if you get near people, slow down, be careful," Schindler said.

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Township Explores New Rules

Township documents show leaders are studying how other nearby communities have handled the issue to potentially create their own rules. Officials are still in the early planning stages and want community input before moving forward.

"We are at a very preliminary stage, and the hope would be that we would have it in place for the Spring of 2027," Suchy said. "We want to make sure we touch base with the residents, trail users, and other stakeholders to try and put together the best ordinance for the Township."

Other neighborhoods, including nearby Lowell, are also considering e-bike rules. State lawmakers are debating a ban on e-bike use for anyone under 14.

Law Enforcement Response

Ada Township recently agreed to partner with Cascade and Grand Rapids Charter Township to fund two new e-bikes for deputies to patrol trails.

For previous coverage on that partnership, click here.

Local Business Perspective

Tom Mulligan, owner of Pedego Electric Bikes in Grand Rapids, will supply the patrol bikes and plans to meet with township officials in the coming months. He explained how conversations with parents typically go when they come in to purchase a bike for their child.

"So first thing I'm gonna talk about — what class of bike that they want, and do I have what they need, and is it safe enough for the child to be in," Mulligan said.

He emphasized the importance of speed limits for young riders.

"Things parents need to think about is that top speed, 20 miles an hour, should be enough for most kids," Mulligan said.

Suchy said the township hopes to have something in place by spring 2027.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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