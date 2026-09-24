CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office will soon patrol trails in multiple townships using two new e-bikes, following approvals from local leaders addressing growing concerns over e-device use.

Cascade, Ada and Grand Rapids Charter townships have all approved funding for the two shared e-bikes that will be used by Kent County Sheriff's deputies. The cost of the bikes will be split evenly among the three communities.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

New e-bike patrols aim to address e-device safety concerns in 3 townships

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said Cascade has seen the highest level of complaints among the three townships, including concerns involving young riders getting injured.

"In the summer when the kids are out of school, I was getting phone calls daily," said Dan Zwick, Parks and Facilities director in Cascade Township.

Zwick described safety concerns with young e-bike users, particularly around intersections and busy roads.

"They go too fast — awfully fast — and then a lot of times I'll see them as they're coming down one of the paths, there will be a crossroad, and they're supposed to stop, and they don't," Zwick said.

The sheriff's office said other reported problems include unsafe passing, riders failing to yield, and higher-powered devices being used where they're not allowed.

Expanding Patrol Options

The three communities already share two community-policing deputies. The e-bikes would give those deputies another way to get into problem areas. The township said this won't take away from their regular patrolling.

According to the sheriff's office, the bikes will allow deputies to patrol trails, neighborhoods, downtown areas, parks, and other locations where using a patrol vehicle may not be practical. The bikes also allow deputies to return quickly to their cruiser in case of an emergency.

"This is also going to be with Ada Township and Grand Rapids Township. So those two officers will kind of split time between the three townships, and maybe if Cascade is having more of an issue, they may spend a little more time here, too," Zwick said.

The collaboration makes sense because Cascade's paths connect directly to Ada's trail system, creating shared safety concerns across township boundaries.

Beyond responding to complaints, the sheriff's office said the bikes will also be useful for community events, parades, downtown patrols and trail patrols.

Focus on Education, Not Citations

The sheriff's office said the program's goal is primarily education and compliance rather than simply issuing citations. Deputies will track complaints, contacts, e-bike patrol hours, educational efforts, and other activity.

"We're just trying to really educate. This is really an education program," Zwick said. "They're not going to get cited. They're not going to take away their e-bike. It's just going to be a talk with them."

The sheriff's office also wants to positively recognize and reinforce riders who are using e-bikes safely and following the rules. Citations would only be issued in worst-case scenarios involving repeat offenders.

State Rules for E-Devices

While Cascade doesn't have its own ordinance in place, the township emphasizes state regulations that vary by device type:

E-bikes:

• Classes 1-3 are generally allowed on roads and bike lanes

• Must yield to pedestrians on sidewalks

E-scooters:

• Generally allowed on roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less

• Must yield to pedestrians

• Follow bike lane rules where applicable

E-motos:

• May qualify as mopeds or motorcycles with license and registration requirements

• Not allowed on sidewalks, paths, trails, or bike lanes

For more information on Michigan's state laws, click here.

Safety Concerns Peak During Summer

Zwick said the problems are most severe during summer months when children are out of school, particularly along Cascade Road where multiple subdivisions connect to the trail system.

"During the summer when they're out of school, I mean, it's all day. It's chaos. It really is," Zwick said.

The township said the bikes could be purchased as early as this fall.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube