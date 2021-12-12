Early morning shooting leaves man injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was injured in an early morning shooting Sunday.

The shooting took place on Home Street Southwest just off Division Avenue in Grand Rapids just before 3:50 Sunday morning.

Police say the victim approached a driver and requested a ride but he eventually walked away. Police later found two people walking near the area and one of them suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police do not have any information on a suspect or vehicle as they say the person who was shot is not cooperating with them.

