Dutton fire officials grill reckless drivers in social media post after motorist strikes fire truck

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire truck was struck by a vehicle while firefighters responded to crashes on M-6 Wednesday morning.

The Dutton Fire Department says it happened between Patterson Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue, adding the impact occurred while they employed traffic-safety procedures.

We’re told the driver took off after hitting the truck.

No injuries or significant damages were reported.

“Frankly, we’re rather tired of the inattentive driving and inconsiderate behaviors,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “If you’re going to hit our trucks and threaten our responders, we’ve got something for that.”

The department says they will now exercise their state-given right to shut down roads where emergency operations take place in the future.

“The lives of our responders are more valuable than people getting to their appointments on time,” the department writes. “We understand not everyone was the problem, but unfortunately sometimes we all have to pay for the actions of the weakest link.”

Read the entire Facebook post here:

