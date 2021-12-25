Two people seriously injured after car accident

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car accident pinned him under his vehicle.

The accident happened on 148th Avenue south of Kelly Street in Spring Lake Township just after midnight on Saturday.

The police investigation says that a 23-year-old man was driving southbound on 148th Avenue when he drifted off the road and drove into a ditch. HE then went airborne and hit two trees causing both people to be pinned in the car. Both were eventually extricated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office