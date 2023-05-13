Driver of suspected stolen vehicle crashes after 2-county chase

OAKFIELD TWP., Mich. — A 31-year-old Sheridan man is hospitalized after a high-speed chase ended in a crash.

Michigan State Police report a trooper tried to stop the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Ionia County.

Troopers say the driver took off at a high speed and the chase wound into Kent County.

The driver ultimately crashed near Elkins and Connelley Roads in Oakfield Township.

Troopers say the driver went off the road, down and embankment, hit a couple trees, and was thrown out of the vehicle.

AeroMed took the man to the hospital. MSP says he has serious injuries.

The trooper was not hurt in the incident.

