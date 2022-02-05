Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver hospitalized with after car partially submerges in water in Allegan County

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17 Archives
Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser
Posted at 4:48 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 04:48:31-05

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was seriously injured after a car crash that forced the car to turn upside down and become partially submerged in water

The accident happened in Lee Township not far from South Haven just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Allegan County Sheriff's say when they arrived on the scene, they had to forcibly enter the car to save the driver who was trapped inside.

The driver was eventually freed from the car and was taken to the hospital. No one else was found in the area following an additional search by deputies and fire officials.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News