Driver hospitalized with after car partially submerges in water in Allegan County

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was seriously injured after a car crash that forced the car to turn upside down and become partially submerged in water

The accident happened in Lee Township not far from South Haven just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Allegan County Sheriff's say when they arrived on the scene, they had to forcibly enter the car to save the driver who was trapped inside.

The driver was eventually freed from the car and was taken to the hospital. No one else was found in the area following an additional search by deputies and fire officials.