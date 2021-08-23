Driver critically injured after crash on I-94 in Emmett Township

EMMETT TWP., Mich. — A driver was critically injured after a crash that happened on I-94 near Beatle Lake Road in Emmett Township on Sunday.

Troopers from Michigan State Police (MSP) Marshall Post investigated the crash.

A vehicle trying to use the Emergency Vehicle median crossover was struck at full speed by another vehicle in a normal lane.

MSP wanted to remind the public of the dangers of the unauthorized use of emergency median crossing points, which is illegal according to the Michigan Motor Vehicle Code.

Members of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard were some of the first to the scene, as they were traveling home from the funeral of fallen Kalamazoo Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

A few other agencies assisted in this incident, including Emmett Township Public Safety, Lifecare Ambulance, Marshall Area Ambulance, West Michigan AirCare and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube