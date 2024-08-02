Dramatic changes to GR Riverfront revealed in new design renderings

Riverfront area around the new Acrisure Amphitheater will be revamped

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (News Release) - Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and the City of Grand Rapids today unveiled designs for a dramatic improvement of the riverfront that will transform public land fenced off, and a river’s edge walled off, from the community for decades into a green, inviting and accessible Grand River waterfront for all.

The riverfront improvements, which will occur immediately adjacent to the Acrisure Amphitheater now under construction, will establish new public riverfront access for residents in Heartside, Roosevelt Park, Blacks Hills and the City’s southern neighborhoods.

The project also marks a major step in an effort to significantly enhance the riverfront for public use from Fulton Street to Market Street, currently a major gap in the regional Grand River Greenway trail network.

Establishing a riverfront trail connection from Fulton Street in Downtown Grand Rapids, where the riverfront trail currently terminates, south to Wealthy Street is a priority project in this broader Grand River Greenway-building effort.

The design unveiled today by DGRI and the City marks the first major step towards that goal.

More specifically, key features of the improvements designed by VIRDIS Design Group include:



4.5 acres of new greenspace

½ mile river’s edge non-motorized trail system

Expansive seating areas overlooking the Grand River

Water access for recreational activities

Future public art opportunities

An access point to Acrisure Amphitheater

New trees that help grow the urban tree canopy and native plantings to improve habitat biodiversity and manage stormwater prior to entering the Grand River

The estimated budget for the portion of the project from approximately US 131 to the CSX railroad crossing is $13 to $17 million. Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2025 and be completed in 2026, weather conditions permitting.