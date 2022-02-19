Downtown Holland to host Girlfriends Weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you and your girlfriends need an excuse for a night on the town then head to Downtown Holland for Girlfriends Weekend.

You can celebrate your friendship by shopping, dining and indulging in the city during the three day event.

The weekend will kick off at 10 a.m. March 4th eith complimentary mimosa's, you can enjoy your Friday night at Friday Night Live where local restaraunts & bars will feature drink specials and live music.

On Saturday, there will be a Breakfast & Fashion show which will feature fashion collections for spring and there will be a Pajama Party that night which will feature DJs, dancing, a free photo booth & more.

It is required to register for Girlfriends Weekend ahead of time, tickets are $45.