Downtown Holland looking for performers for 2023 Street Performer Series

HOLLAND, Mich. — The 2023 Street Performer Series returns to Downtown Holland this summer. Officials are looking for performers to participate.

Performers can be musicians, jugglers, caricature artists, dancers and magicians just to name a few.

If you're interested in participating, you'll need to fill out the online application form and include a link of your work.

The application deadline is May 5. You must be 14 or older to apply and groups are limited to no more than six people.

Those selected will receive an email with a schedule of performance dates and locations for the summer.

The street Performer Series kicks off June 15 and will happen every Thursday evening from 6:30-8:30 through August 17.