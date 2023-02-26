Downtown Holland hosting Girlfriends Weekend from March 3-5

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you're looking for a weekend out with your girlfriends, Downtown Holland may have the perfect event for you, they're hosting Girlfriends Weekend, a three day event to celebrate friendship.

The weekend will feature lots of shopping options as well as food and drink options. You'll also be able to take in the sights of Downtown Holland.

Attendees can also take part in Friday Night Live!, a night of live, local music and drink specials. Saturday features a Breakfast and Fashion Show highlighting the latest fashion trends for spring. That night will also feature a Luau Party at the Holland Civic Center. There will be a DJ, dancng, a free photo booth and more.

Tickets for Girlfriends Weekend can be purchased online for $50. If you just want to attend the Breakfast and Fashion show you can purchase tickets for $25 through March 2, tickets for the Luau Part cost $10 and can be purchased through March 2.