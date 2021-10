HOLLAND, Mich — Fall is in full swing which means the leaves are turning and the days are getting cooler.

In the spirit of fall, Downtown Holland is hosting their annual Fall Fest, it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The festival will be held on October 8th & 9th. There will be lots to do from professional pumpkin carving to hayrides to community tulip planting to walking tours and an artisan market.