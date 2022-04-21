Downtown Allegan's Griswold Auditorium announces two upcoming events

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Downtown Allegan’s Griswold Auditorium is welcoming back audience members for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The auditorium has announced two upcoming events.

The first event “Lightfoot – The Stories, The Songs” is scheduled for Friday, May 13. The performance is a tribute to singer Gordon Lightfoot. Lightfoot will be performed by Mike Fornes. The show will feature both performances of Lightfoot’s songs, and also tell the behind-the-scenes stories of what inspired them.

The second event, a performance by Asamu Johnson and the Associates of the Blues, is scheduled for Friday, May 27. The Grand Rapids group has performed at the Chenango Blues Fest in New York, Teddy’s Juke Joint in Baton Rouge, B.B. King’s Blues Club in Memphis, and Buddy Guy’s Legends club in Chicago. The group has also opened for Koko Taylor and Mud Morganfield.

Tickets for the events can be purchased at the Griswold box office or at Allegan City Hall. They can also be purchased online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube