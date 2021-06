CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Around 650 customers are without power as a result of a downed AEP power line that feeds one of Midwest Energy & Communications' substations, according to MEC.

We’re told AEP is at work to restore the outage with an estimated completion time of 4 a.m.

MEC says Covert, Bangor, Coloma and Watervliet Townships are the primary locations impacted by the outage.

Outages can be tracked here.

