Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Dowagiac woman is hurt following a crash in Cass County early Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the 32-year-old driver had been driving south when she left the road and overturned inside a ditch.

The driver was subsequently taken to a Kalamazoo hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.

