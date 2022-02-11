Watch
Dowagiac woman hospitalized after Cass County crash

Cass County Sheriff's Office 02062022
Posted at 5:51 PM, Feb 11, 2022
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 49-year-old Dowagiac woman has been hospitalized following a crash in Wayne Township Friday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 3 p.m. near Morton Street on Atwood Road.

We’re told the woman lost control while driving south on Atwood Road, overturning the car into a drainage ditch.

Deputies say she was taken to Borgess-Lee Hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The woman had a seat belt on when the crash took place, and intoxicants are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

