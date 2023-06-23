Watch Now
Dogs rescued from puppy mill heading to West Michigan

Posted at 8:15 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:15:06-04

(WXMI) — Dogs rescued from a puppy mill are arriving in West Michigan Friday and will soon be available for adoption.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation partnered with National Mill Dog Rescue to save more than 225 dogs after authorities pressured a large-scale puppy mill to shut down.

The dogs have been getting help at a rescue facility in Missouri.

Now they're headed to rescues in several parts of the country, including Harbor Humane in Ottawa County.

"BISSELL Pet Foundation's Animal Incident Management initiative is ready to respond when our partners face an overwhelming crisis like this one," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "We are honored to support National Mill Dog Rescue with funding, placement and transport needed to remove these deserving dogs from a dangerous situation and give them a chance to find a loving home."

