Dog daycare says new ‘bully breeds’ policy is about safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new policy at a doggy daycare is gaining attention and receiving pushback.

An email from Good Dog GR about the facility not accepting “bully breeds” due to safety concerns has gone viral, with hundreds of views and comments on social media.

It states specifically that “we have had too many dogs genetically prone to conflict that have jeopardized the safety of other dogs and staff,” and that they “no longer accept dogs of the ‘bully breed’ classification.” It goes on to include a list of a variety of pit bull terriers and bull dogs.

FOX 17 visited Good Dog GR on Wednesday and the owner confirmed the email and said that it was a private email sent to clients. The owner declined a request for an interview but said that the decision is about safety.

She said that her staff and other dogs have been bitten and bruised. It’s the response she emailed to clients who learned about the policy as well.

She added that there are exceptions to the policy. Bull terriers and bull dogs are are still welcomed to be serviced. In fact, a few were in on Wednesday for grooming, she said.

She also pointed out that PetSmart has a similar policy. FOX 17 was able to read it on the company’s website under their Day Camp and Group Playtime Requirements. It states “for the safety of all animals and associates, we cannot accept dogs of the bully breed classification or wolves/wolf hybrids.” It also lists a variety of bull terriers and bull dogs.

Wednesday afternoon, FOX 17 reached out to the Grand Rapids Pit Bull Alliance and interviewed its director, Tanelle McFadyen.

She said they learned about the ban a few days ago and received messages of concern from a number of their volunteers.

She added that the alliance and other organizations have discussed Good Dog’s new policy.

McFadyen, who’s a certified dog trainer and facilitates play time with shelter dogs, said those times can be complex but there’s a lot to consider.

“The important thing is to make sure you’re matching play styles. Are they matching play styles accordingly with dogs? Are you putting a dog who likes to chase with a dog that would rather wrestle?,” McFadyen said. “These things are very, very important because if you put all of those dogs together they’re not necessarily going to enjoy it. So, I’ve seen a lot of playgroups being 25 dogs in a room and maybe there’s two staff overseeing that, which is not enough people to the amount of dogs either.”

The owner of Good Dog GR said they assess their dogs but that you can’t get to know a dog in one day. She emphasized that it’s a decision based on safety and experience.

