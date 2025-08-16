Protesters in Holland demand immediate shutdown of J.H. Campbell Coal Complex

HOLLAND, Mich. — Around 100 protesters marched to Congressman Bill Huizenga's office in downtown Holland on Friday afternoon, demanding the immediate shutdown of the J.H. Campbell coal plant in West Olive.

The J.H. Campbell Complex, one of Michigan's largest remaining coal-burning power plants, was initially scheduled to close in May 2025. However, an emergency order from the Trump administration extended its operation for 90 days, pushing the shutdown date to August 21.

Water activist Eldin Causevic of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters helped organize the rally to advocate for the plant's closure.

"We want the coal plant shut down because we believe that it harms Michigan's air, water, land, just overall environment," said Causevic.

Demonstrators also highlighted the financial implications of keeping the plant open.

"They're talking about wasting $40 or $50 million already keeping it open," said retired family physician, Steven Ashmead.

Around 100 citizens marched from the Window on the Waterfront on 6th St. to Huizenga's office in downtown Holland at 170 College Ave. Suite 160.

"If he comes out, or if he doesn't come out, we'll be marching to the park right next to his office, we're going to have some of our youth speakers come to demonstrate how the youth feel about this issue and just about climate advocacy in general," Causevic explained.

Though Huizenga did not respond to the protesters at his door, speakers, including Ashmead, emphasized the environmental risks associated with coal.

"It sits here next to Lake Michigan. It spews out 8 billion tons of carbon, plus of carbon dioxide, plus nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide. The ash that comes from burning the coal contains heavy metals that can cause disease and cancer, and so it's a huge polluter," he said. "Coal represents the worst option to produce energy."

Nineteen-year-old activist Ruby Muehlens also spoke out, saying, "This is going to cause rises in Michigan, it's going to cause rises in energy prices around the U.S."

She emphasized the importance of raising awareness and engaging with elected officials.

"The only ways we can raise awareness, we can talk to people and then we can, you know, make sure he listens to us with a vote," Muehlens added.

"My hope is that rational, moderate people will look at these issues and make appropriate decisions instead of following the lead of the current administration," said Ashmead.

In response to the protest, Huizenga's office referred to this social media post from May 23, where he stated in part: "We need to use addition, not subtraction, to assert American energy dominance — now is not the time to close power-generating facilities."

