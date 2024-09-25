DNR addressing safety at Silver Lake sand dunes

MEARS, Mich. — There have been a string of headline making crashes this summer at Silver Lake State Park.

With nearly 2,000 acres of sand dunes, Silver Lake State Park is a popular destination for off-roading.

Tuesday evening, the DNR held a meeting in Mears to propose new park improvements, highlighting a General Management Plan.

Some of the key components of the GMP include resource management, recreational management, facility management, and sustainability and climate change.

Though, the meeting itself focused on natural and cultural resources, not safety.

Debbie Jensen, Park Management Plan Administrator for the DNR said, “We’ve been working on this plan for Silver Lake for the last nine months, so this was a way to introduce it to the public.”

The GMP itself, does address off-roading safety in a 99 page document. It outlines strategies to minimize risks and ensure a safe riding experience. the plan to emphasizes the need for effective off-roading management to ensure visitor safety and protect the park's natural resources. This specific plan includes strategies for managing off-roading traffic, enforcing safety regulations, and providing educational programs.

It also outlines strategies for managing the park's ecosystems, improving visitor experiences, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the park's resources.

ORV safety is also addressed in the General Management Plan, including

The GMP additionally mentions that the park will continue to enforce existing safety regulations, such as requiring helmets, seatbelts, and proper vehicle registration.

Education and outreach efforts are also mentioned, such as collaborating with off-roading user groups, providing safety information, and offering guided rides.

While the DNR did not specifically go into detail on dune safety in Tuesday night’s meeting, there are two other opportunities to get involved and provide feedback.

There is a virtual meeting Monday, September 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and an interactive online public input survey for those unable to attend Monday’s meeting, available through October 13.

