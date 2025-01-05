'Discipline will keep you growing': Turning resolutions into results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With every new year come the New Year’s resolutions. What many may not know is that most of us don’t make it past the second Friday of January without breaking our resolutions, otherwise known as National Quitters Day. This year, National Quitters Day falls on January 10.

“If I'm going to do a hiatus, it will be in the gym. So that's my big motivation," said Jeremiah McClain, first-time gym member at The Other Body Shop in Grand Rapids.

McClain is turning old habits into a new routine. “I got tired of my old ways, you know, working 9 to 5 and then kind of being lazy for the rest of the day,” McClain said.

Just like McClain, plenty of people begin each year with fitness goals, but most people do not fulfill them. "A lot of the time, people jump in and think it's going to change their lives," said Personal Trainer Justin Merriman. "And then they realize they don't like it, and then they just fizzle off.”

To avoid fizzling off, Merriman says to just start slow. "Start with just walking more, something as simple as just getting in the gym, starting on the treadmill," Merriman said.

Jon Hubbell, Co-Owner of The Other Body Shop, says he’s seen a huge uptick in members joining since the new year, but, "A lot of people drop off very soon after starting a New Year's resolution, because their 'why' isn't big enough,” Hubbell said.

Hubbell says good things take time, and that you won’t typically see results for at least four to six weeks. "Motivation will get you going, but discipline will keep you growing," Hubbell said.

For gym member Jake Impellizzeri, it’s been the opposite of growing. Impellizzeri has lost over 100 pounds in the last year. "I don't want to come here every day, but I still do, and I just keep pushing myself harder and harder," Impellizzeri said.

The results are what keep Impellizzeri coming to the gym every day. “The temptation to quit can be very strong, but like anything else in life, the more that you just do it, the easier it can become,” Impellizzeri said.

For Impellizzeri and McClain, National Quitters Day will just be another Friday in the gym.

"Don't give up. Keep going. Try to make this as fun as possible," McClain said.

For more information on The Other Body Shop, click here.

