Diocese of Grand Rapids Remembers Pope Francis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diocese of Grand Rapids said Catholics in West Michigan are saddened by the death of Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis sought to break down barriers and draw people into an encounter with Christ in the Catholic Church. Like Jesus, he served those whom the world often considered outcasts,” the diocese said in a statement Monday morning. “He was a man of action, ministering to the homeless in Rome, visiting refugee camps, and washing the feet of prisoners. His pastoral heart, use of relatable language, and witness to serving people on the margins stand as an example for all people.”

The Bishop of the Diocese of Grand Rapids said it was a privilege to be among the first bishops appointed by Pope Francis.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop David J. Walkowiak in 2013.

“His leadership and witness have shaped my episcopal priorities and ministry over these past 11 years,” Walkowiak said in the statement. “May Pope Francis now rest in eternal peace. Please join me in praying for the repose of his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed.”

The Vatican announced Francis died Monday, one day after Easter.

The pope was recently released from the hospital after complications from pneumonia in both lungs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube