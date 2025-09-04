Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Developers break ground at Covered Bridge Park in Ada

The park development is set to be completed by Summer 2026.
Village of Ada
Renderings of the new Covered Bridge Park in Ada.
ADA, Mich. — The 'Covered Bridge Park' project in Ada has officially begun, marking the successful completion of an $8.5 million dollar fundraising campaign. The 15 acre park is expanding public space along the Thornapple River around Ada's historic Covered Bridge. The project is set to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Renderings of the new Covered Bridge Park in Ada.

The new development will feature a splash pad, playground, 2 pickleball courts, a dog park, a Veteran's memorial and a pedestrian bridge. Officials say the new pedestrian bridge will serve as a key link for the Township's trail network.

READ MORE: Ada set to create new multi-million dollar covered bridge park

