Developers break ground at Covered Bridge Park in Ada

ADA, Mich. — The 'Covered Bridge Park' project in Ada has officially begun, marking the successful completion of an $8.5 million dollar fundraising campaign. The 15 acre park is expanding public space along the Thornapple River around Ada's historic Covered Bridge. The project is set to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Village of Ada Renderings of the new Covered Bridge Park in Ada.

The new development will feature a splash pad, playground, 2 pickleball courts, a dog park, a Veteran's memorial and a pedestrian bridge. Officials say the new pedestrian bridge will serve as a key link for the Township's trail network.

