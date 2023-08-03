Detroit Lions season tickets sell out for first time in history of Ford Field

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have announced that season tickets for the upcoming 2023 season have sold out for the first time in the history of Ford Field.

The season tickets are known as Lions Loyal Memberships. This does not mean the games are sold out. Some single-game suites and tickets are still available and can be purchased online while supplies last.

“This is an exciting moment for our franchise. To reach this milestone as we celebrate our 90th season of Detroit Lions football makes the moment even more special," said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood in a news release. “The Lions have always enjoyed a loyal and multi-generational fan base that has been the bedrock of our fan base. We can’t wait for the home-field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season.”

A waitlist is being established for 2024 Lions Loyal Memberships on the team's website. You mused place a $100 deposit per ticket (limited to 4) and you will get priority access to 2024 season seat selection when available, access to 2023 single-game and postseason ticket presales, as well as upcoming Ford Field concert presales.

Each non-refundable deposit will be timestamped to secure its position on the waitlist and will be applied when seat selections are made after availability is determined after the current Lions Loyal Member renewal and relocation program is held during the offseason. Waitlist members will be the first group contacted to acquire new season tickets.

Deposits can be made by calling the Detroit Lions ticketing team at 313-262-2222 or visitingwww.detroitlions.com/tickets.

