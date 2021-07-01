Derek Francis announces plans to leave FOX 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nearly seven years, long-time evening anchor Derek Francis is leaving FOX 17.

Derek started his news career as a videotape editor/associate producer at KPNX TV in Phoenix. During his career, he ended up in West Michigan as a morning news anchor and reporter at WZZM.

He spent some time working in PR before joining the FOX 17 team in November 2014. Derek started on the morning show, anchoring on weekends and reporting during the week. Since then, he shifted to days, and then evenings, sharing the news desk with Janice Allen for the past several years.

Derek has decided to leave the broadcast news industry in order to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family.

“The news team, culture, leadership and support I have enjoyed over the past 7 years at FOX 17 have been the best of my 26-year career by far! However, working nights and being a Dad “via text” grows old after a while. My goal has always been to have some type of normal schedule, but TV news simply doesn't provide that,” Derek explained. “A few months ago, I was presented an opportunity to do something that I always knew I would do later in life, and it just made too much sense to pass up now, despite it being sooner than I envisioned. I am excited about the future both professionally and as a Dad once again but will always cherish my time at FOX 17 and will continue to be a loyal supporter of the great work we/they do.”

Derek is not only a talented news anchor, but also a kind, compassionate and energetic family man who will be greatly missed.

Derek’s last day behind the anchor desk will be July 5.

Please join us in wishing him all the best in his next adventure!

