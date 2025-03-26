Deputies: Speeding driver killed after hitting tree, house in Southwest MI

BUCHANAN, Mich. — One person has died after trying to flee from a deputy in Buchanan early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Redbud Trail and Hobart Street at around 2:45 a.m., according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told a red SUV was driving in the wrong lane on Front Street. A deputy turned on his lights but the vehicle kept driving at high speeds.

BCSO says the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a set of railroad tracks, sending the car airborne before it hit a tree, then a house.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene. No one inside the home was hurt.

Michigan State Police was asked to take over the investigation.

BCSO extends its condolences to everyone involved.

