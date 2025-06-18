Deputies searching for suspect in Kalamazoo bank break-in

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deputies with the Kalamazoo Sheriffs Office are looking for a man accused of breaking into a bank early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the incident happened at the Fifth Third bank on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, just before 3 a.m.. Upon arrival, deputies found evidence of forced entry into the building, but the suspect had already left the scene. Investigators say that suspect is described as a thin male wearing all black with white socks.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department assisted with the search by deploying K-9 and drone units, although these efforts proved unsuccessful

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Additionally, tips can be submitted online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

