MASON COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Mason County are requesting the public’s assistance in location two missing teens from the area.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Anne Gilbert and Victoria Marie Smith, both aged 13 years, were last seen Wednesday evening.

We’re told Gilbert and Smith are likely to be with each other.

Those with information in connection to the teens’ whereabouts are asked to call 231-869-5858 or 231-843-3475.

