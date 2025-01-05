Deputies: Man dead, child hospitalized after crash in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A crash in Ionia Township Saturday night left a man dead and a child in the hospital.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8:00 p.m. on East Stage Road.

A 39-year old man was headed eastbound when he went off the shoulder of the roadway and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

His passenger, a 4-year old boy, was taken to the hospital. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.

The crash is under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

