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Deputies investigate deadly Newaygo County motorcycle crash

Newaygo County Sheriff's Office 01272025
FOX 17
Newaygo County Sheriff's Office 01272025
Posted

DENVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says a motorist died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Denver Township. Deputies were called to the scene near West 1 Mile Road and North Brucker Avenue around 2:37 P.M.

Investigators determined the motorcycle went off the road after failing to stop at a stop sign. The motorist, a 28-year-old Hesperia man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

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