Deputies investigate deadly Newaygo County motorcycle crash

DENVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says a motorist died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Denver Township. Deputies were called to the scene near West 1 Mile Road and North Brucker Avenue around 2:37 P.M.



Investigators determined the motorcycle went off the road after failing to stop at a stop sign. The motorist, a 28-year-old Hesperia man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube