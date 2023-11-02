GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after suspects were caught stealing from cars in a parking lot at Aquinas College.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Aquinas College Security called 911 on October 31 to report five suspects spotted stealing from cars in a parking lot along Robinson Road SE.

Deputies released security footage of the suspects stealing from the vehicles.

Deputies investigate car break-ins at Aquinas College

As police were arriving, the suspects took off in two separate vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy traveling on Fulton Street then saw a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

The sheriff’s office says the chase ended a short time later due to safety.

Kent County deputies say three vehicles were broken into while in the parking lot. According to the sheriff’s office, the two suspect vehicles are believed to have been involved in incidents within other jurisdictions. They also believe the vehicle the deputy attempted to pull over had been stolen from the Grand Rapids area.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

