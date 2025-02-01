Deputies: Ice a factor in fiery crash that killed Holland woman

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — the Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fatal car crash in Byron township last night.

It happened at around 10:40 p.m. near 100th Street Southwest, West of Homrich Avenue. A car heading westbound on 100th lost control after hitting ice while going downhill, leaving the roadway and hitting a tree. The crash caused the car to catch on fire.

The driver—a 39 year old Holland woman—was able to escape the car while a passenger identified as 43 year old Stephanie Deridder of Holland was seriously hurt and needed to be removed by first responders.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were not successful. Deridder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which is being investigated.

