Deputies: Grand Rapids man charged after hitting, killing wife on US-31

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman has died after deputies say she was hit and killed by her husband in Free Soil Township on Friday.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the crash happened before 11:15 a.m. south of Freeman Road along US-31.

We’re told the victim had been arguing with her husband, who was also her passenger, while inside a southbound 2013 Lincoln MKX.

Deputies say she pulled off to the side along the shoulder and left the vehicle, heading south on foot. That was when her husband got into the driver’s seat, drove past his wife twice and executed one last U-turn. He then sped south on US-31, crossed the centerline and hit the victim, according to the sheriff’s office. The impact killed her instantly.

“Although I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness, I am grateful to our investigators,” says Sheriff Kim C. Cole. “They worked tirelessly throughout the weekend putting this case together and did so with the commitment to finding the truth and seeking justice for the victim.”

The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Sue Casterman.

MCSO has named 58-year-old Mark Lazon Casterman as the suspect.

Mark has since been charged with one count of open murder, one count of operating while intoxicated (causing death), one count of driving on a suspended license (causing death) and one count of operating while intoxicated (third offence), authorities say. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge alone.

Mark was placed on a $1 million cash/surety bond.

