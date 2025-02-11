‘Decisive Victory’: Man sentenced for repeated sexual exploitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor will spend 90 years in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge announced Tuesday.

Brandon Lee Chase, 45, was sentenced Monday in federal court for years of abuse inflicted on the child of a woman he was dating, including recording the abuse.

“Today’s sentencing of Brandon Chase is a decisive victory in the FBI’s unyielding battle against sexual predators who prey on our most vulnerable population,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

The Walkerville man is also a repeat sex offender and has pleaded no-contest to a separate criminal sexual conduct charge in Shelby Village. That case is pending sentencing.

