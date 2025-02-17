Hyperbaric chamber explosion brings safety concerns after five-year-old’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A deadly hyperbaric chamber explosion has brought about a renewed focus and concern around the safety of the procedure. A five-year-old boy on the east side died during a routine session.

Hyperbaric chambers are a specialized form of medical treatment that’s proved successful for years. Despite the recent death, other businesses are still insisting it's safe.

The five-year-old boy, Thomas Cooper, was inside the chamber when it exploded at The Oxford Center in Troy on Friday, January 31st. Troy police and fire officials said they received a call regarding the explosion shortly before 8 a.m. to 165 Kirts Boulevard. When they arrived, they said they found Cooper dead inside the chamber.

Cooper's mom was in the room, and sustained some injuries to her arms, but officials say the explosion damage from the chamber was contained to the room it was in.

This form of oxygen therapy can help wounds, infections, and other ailments. “Oxygen is needed to heal patients, and then that's what we use in the chamber," said Dr. Tony Aboudib.

Dr. Aboudib is a clinic director with theHyperbaric Wellness Centerin Grand Rapids. He explains that at his facility, the oxygen is given to the patients through a cannula or a mask. “You're still taking in oxygen through the nose, and you're still compressing it," Dr. Aboudib said. "But the environment is different. The environment they have is oxygen. Our environment is air.”

Dr. Aboudib emphasizes the Hyperbaric Wellness Center's environment is different from The Oxford Center since they use concentrated oxygen. He says it's less risk.

The Oxford Center, where Cooper died, says they’ve never had anything like this happen before. They released a statement after the incident, which reads, in part, "This is an exceptionally difficult day for all of us. The safety and well being of the children we serve is our highest priority. Nothing like this has happened in our more than 15 years of providing this type of therapy. We do not know why or how this happened and will participate in all of the investigations that now need to take place.”

In the meantime, patients from the Hyperbaric Wellness Center in Grand Rapids, like Christy Case, are not hesitant to continue their sessions.

“For me, it’s the anti-inflammatory effect. The speed and healing...the pain relief,” Case said.

Case has gone to the chamber for everything from wounds on her leg to jaw and nerve pain. “I’m about 80% better now than I was when I started,” Case said.

Patients like Case are why Dr. Aboudib remains confident in the purpose of the hyperbaric chamber. “I know it works," Dr. Aboudib said. "I've seen it work. And that's why I believe in it.”

As the investigation into the explosion at The Oxford Center is still underway, Cooper's family has retained Fieger Law to represent them.

In a recent statement from the firm, James Harrington, Managing Partner of Fieger Law, said, "This is an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts are with the family as they navigate this immeasurable loss. We ask that the public and media respect the family’s privacy at this time. We are investigating every aspect of this matter and will report our findings in due time. The safety of children should always be the top priority, and this incident raises serious concerns about hyperbaric chambers and the oversight and regulation of hyperbaric treatments."

