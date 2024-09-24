CSNIP will expand veterinary services with a new clinic opening in 2025

WALKER, Mich. — The cost of taking pets to the vet continues to go up.

Citing federal statistics, the New York Times reports that veterinary care has increased more than 60-percent over the last decade -- actually outpacing inflation.

Analysis from 'Forbes Advisor' shows it costs an average of 15-hundred dollars to cover essential dog expenses each year.

And that's just routine care!

If there's an unplanned visit or major problem -- care can cost thousands.

These bills could send families into debt, or influence the level of care the dog could receive,

but it doesn't have to be that way.

'C-snip' -- which stands for 'community spay neuter initiative partnership' is a local nonprofit that aims to improve accessibility for families without the financial means.

It began as a mobile clinic in 2001 -- and continues to grow now, in 20-24.

CSNIP currently runs 3 clinics in West Michigan. Now they are growing again, with a new veterinary clinic that will bring all their services under one roof.

Sharon Caldwell-Newton is proud of what will come

“This our O.R. area, kind of the heartbeat of the clinic.” Said Caldwell-Newton.

She is the executive director of CSNIP and is showing off their new 3.6-million-dollar veterinary clinic.

She says the new facility will allow CSNIP to provide pet services for people who are struggling financially.

“Pets are members of our family, just imagine how that is when you have a pet, and you can't get it the care that it needs because of cost.” Said Caldwell-Newton

The new clinic will have 10 operating tables, allowing CSNIP to do more spay and neuter surgeries.

CSNIP Board President Laurel Jones said, “With our expansion of our operating room and all of the space that we have here, we're going to really be able to have an even greater impact on our community and helping keeping pets out of shelters.”

When finished CSNIP will also be able to provide dental services to dogs

“Currently, we actually are only doing dental cleanings on cats because we're out of space. Said Jones.

CSNIP says the new vet clinic will allow the organization to continue to grow and help keep the area’s dog and cat population lower and healthy.

Jones said, “To know that we're going to be able to impact more and more people to help them care for their pets. There really just are no words for it.”

“We're here to be able to keep pets and families together, because pets are our passion.” Said Caldwell-Newton.

The new clinic should be open in early 2025 and if you would like to donate to CSNIP you can click csnip.org

