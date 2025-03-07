CSNIP opens Walker facility in effort to expand affordable veterinary care in West Michigan

WALKER, Mich. — After serving more than 255,000 dogs and cats in the past 20 years, the Community Spay Neuter Initiative Partnership (CSNIP) has opened a new centralized location in Walker. The 12,000-square-foot veterinary clinic and headquarters will double CSNIP's capacity to provide reduced-cost veterinary care to pet owners in need across 10 West Michigan counties.

The new facility, located at 1300 Walker Village Dr. NW, consolidates CSNIP's three smaller clinics (one in Muskegon County and two in the Grand Rapids area) into a single location, offering a range of services, including:



Wellness services and treatment for various health issues

Vaccinations

Microchip implants

Diagnostic X-rays

Dental services

Spay and neuter surgeries

According to federal statistics, veterinary care costs have increased by more than 60% in the last decade, outpacing inflation. A recent analysis by Forbes Advisor found that the average annual cost of essential dog expenses is around $1,500.

CSNIP's new facility aims to bridge the gap in affordable veterinary care, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to compassionate, high-quality care.

CSNIP's expanded facility will enhance its partnership with Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, providing senior veterinary students with hands-on surgical experience. The organization also collaborates with the Kent County Animal Shelter to reduce pet overpopulation, prevent homelessness and avoid preventable euthanasia.

"Our new veterinary clinic and headquarters represent our continued commitment to the future of pet wellness in West Michigan," said Sharon Caldwell-Newton, CSNIP's executive director.

"Every pet deserves access to the medical attention they need, and this clinic will allow us to serve even more families, strengthening our communities for years to come."

The community is invited to tour the new facility during a public open house on Saturday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on CSNIP's services and to schedule an appointment, visit their website.

The project is part of CSNIP's $3.6 million Community Pet Project capital campaign, with major funding milestones including a $1 million grant from the Kent County Board of Commissioners and a $1 million grant from PetSmart Charities.

