Sheriff: Two dead in Algoma Township house fire

ALGOMA TWP. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is now sharing that two people died in a house fire in Algoma Township early Monday morning.

The victims are a 30-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman.

A 34-year-old man woke up to smoke alarms and was able to escape, but was taken to the hospital.

The first call to Pine Island Dr. NE came in around 4 a.m. Monday. Crews say they found a home engulfed in flames.

Pine Island Dr. NE is closed from Rector St. to Fonger St. while crews work. People are asked to avoid the area.

Detectives are still determining how the fire started.

