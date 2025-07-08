Crews respond to water emergency on Lake Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is responding to a water emergency on Lake Michigan, after receiving reports of a person who went missing in the water.

Details are limited at this time.

We only know that the incident happened north of Saugatuck and that multiple crews have been called to the scene to search for the unidentified person.

The Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Allegan County Dive/Rescue Team, Saugatuck Fire Department, Holland Department of Public Safety, Graafschap Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and American Medical Response.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

