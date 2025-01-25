Crews knock down large fire in downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Fire crews were hard at work Friday night into Saturday morning putting out a fire in downtown Grand Haven.

It happened at a building at 235 Fulton Street. Grand Haven Public Safety told FOX 17 the fire started at 9:01 p.m. Friday and was not extinguished until around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple fire departments assisted to ensure the fire didn't spread. Officials say water supply and weather were challenges on the scene.

We're told no one was inside the building when the fire happened, and no one on the scene was hurt. Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

