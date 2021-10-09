Watch
Crash that closed part of I-196 under investigation

Posted at 8:12 AM, Oct 09, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a double vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 12:40 Saturday morning on Westbound I-196 near Market Avenue.

According to the preliminary investigation, a BMW lost control on the wet roadway before crashing into a cement wall and going into a spin. The car was blocking the right lane when the man got out of his car and was struck by a Buick traveling west.

The driver of the BMW is hospitalized with life-threatening conditions. The driver of the Buick was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

