GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after a two car crash Friday night.

The crash happened in the area of Kenowa & Regal roads in Georgetown Township shortly before 9 p.m..

A man was headed eastbound on 44th street when he crossed the centerline and hit another person who authorities say had to be extricated from the car. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation