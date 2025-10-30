Crash flips bus over in Cass County

ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department says three vehicles were involved in a crash, including one school bus. Officials say it happened around 7:00 AM Thursday near the intersection of M-62 and May Street.

Investigators have determined that a 17-year-old from Elkhart driving westbound failed to yield the right of way to a bus heading westbound driven by a 52-year-old woman from Edwardsburg. The vehicle veered out of the way, and the bus was hit by a northbound vehicle being driven by a 45-year-old woman from Elkhart.

The bus ended up on its side after the accident. The three drivers involved were treated on the scene, and did not have any notable injuries. No one was on the bus besides the driver, and each driver was wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old driver was cited for hazardous driving.

