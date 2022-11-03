Craig's Cruisers sold, new owners plan on continuing winning reputation

Craig's Cruisers is under new ownership!

Five Star Parks & Attractions and investment partner, Fruition Partners, LLC bought the family entertainment center (FEC's) as part of efforts to expand their portfolio.

Craig's Cruisers were among the parks that attracted Five Star's attention because the family-run business, which was established in 1979, has a reputation for building and operating some of the best FEC's in the country. From their perspective, the team at Craig's Cruisers was intrigued by Five Star's ability to provide the people, resources, and systems to make a brand even better … at an enviable pace. PRNewswire.com

"We're big fans of the Craig's Cruisers parks and have always been impressed by the quality of their entertainment offering, which we consider best in class," said John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions. "... We look forward to building upon the 40-year legacy that Craig's Cruisers has established in west Michigan, and we're excited to evolve the parks in ways that will benefit their guests, employees, and communities into the future."

Five Star now operates 19 FEC's across 9 states. The company promises to institute positive changes for their numerous brands using their experience in the amusement and hospitality industries and financial backing from investors.